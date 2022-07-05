SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.75% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €128.00 ($133.33) target price on SAP in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($135.42) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($126.04) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($137.50) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($125.00) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

SAP stock opened at €85.44 ($89.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €92.23 and its 200-day moving average is €102.79. The company has a market cap of $100.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SAP has a 12 month low of €86.40 ($90.00) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($135.15).

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

