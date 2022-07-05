Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $211.52

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 211.52 ($2.56) and traded as low as GBX 200.10 ($2.42). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 202.50 ($2.45), with a volume of 67,851 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 211.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.78. The company has a market cap of £137.84 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00.
About Sareum (LON:SAR)
Featured Articles
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.