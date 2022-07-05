Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 107,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average of $129.33.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.