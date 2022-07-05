Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €71.00 ($73.96) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on G24. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($79.17) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.79) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($66.98) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($72.92) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of G24 stock opened at €49.76 ($51.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.69. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.31. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €46.90 ($48.85) and a 12 month high of €73.36 ($76.42).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

