Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($81.25) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on G24. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.79) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($79.17) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($73.96) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($73.96) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

G24 opened at €49.76 ($51.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is €56.11 and its 200 day moving average is €55.69. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($48.85) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($76.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.13.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

