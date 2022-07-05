Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Scout24 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €61.00 ($63.54) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Scout24 from €75.00 ($78.13) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Scout24 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.75.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Monday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.