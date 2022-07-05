SEGRO (LON:SGRO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,300

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,545 ($18.71) to GBX 1,300 ($15.74) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.14) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.89) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,377 ($16.67).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 950.60 ($11.51) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,091.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,240.80. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 946.80 ($11.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,508 ($18.26). The firm has a market cap of £11.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

In related news, insider Mary Barnard acquired 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,093 ($13.24) per share, for a total transaction of £30,002.85 ($36,331.86). Also, insider Andy Harrison acquired 40,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($11.96) per share, with a total value of £397,166.12 ($480,947.11).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

