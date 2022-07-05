Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SVT opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.87. Servotronics has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.