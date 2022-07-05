Short Interest in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Grows By 19.8%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 9,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of APA stock opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that APA will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on APA from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of APA by 488.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 163,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 136,059 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in APA by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

