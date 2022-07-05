Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Increases By 19.5%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.7 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $4.63.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

