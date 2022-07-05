Short Interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Decreases By 16.5%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,930,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 21,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

