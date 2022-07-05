Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Decreases By 16.3%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 93,595 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter worth $634,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $289.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.03.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

