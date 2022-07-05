Short Interest in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Declines By 16.3%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,557.43% and a negative return on equity of 116.36%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

