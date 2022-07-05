Short Interest in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW) Drops By 16.7%

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCAQW opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16. Stratim Cloud Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.93.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratim Cloud Acquisition (SCAQW)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.