Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of research firms have commented on SMEGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Siemens Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

SMEGF opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $32.53.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

