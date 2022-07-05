Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHL. Barclays set a €67.00 ($69.79) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($72.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.13) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €48.40 ($50.42) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €43.20 ($45.00) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($70.48).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

