Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Price Target Lowered to €64.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €71.00 ($73.96) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SMMNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.55.

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

