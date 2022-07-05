Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.33

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.33 and traded as low as C$13.00. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$13.05, with a volume of 160,858 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.75 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares assumed coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$949.90 million and a P/E ratio of 23.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$174.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.18%.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

