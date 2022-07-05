Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) PT Lowered to $23.50

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $23.50 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BSRR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $21.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a market cap of $331.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 158,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

