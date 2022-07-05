Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,607 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after buying an additional 253,809 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,280,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $196.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.83.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

