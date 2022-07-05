Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,915 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.