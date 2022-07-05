Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after purchasing an additional 668,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after acquiring an additional 204,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,416,000 after acquiring an additional 172,734 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.60.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

