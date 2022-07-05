Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,119 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

SJM stock opened at $131.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.66.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

