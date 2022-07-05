Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,919 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in VMware by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in VMware by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in VMware by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,771 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMW stock opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.