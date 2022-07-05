Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target Cut to $24.50

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $24.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Simmons First National stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Simmons First National has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $32.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

