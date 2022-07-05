SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SITC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $13.64 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,270.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,255,000 after buying an additional 479,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,689 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,267,000 after purchasing an additional 460,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after purchasing an additional 50,351 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

