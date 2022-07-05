Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($183.33) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($156.25) target price on Sixt in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €101.20 ($105.42) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €117.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €95.20 ($99.17) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($177.40).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

