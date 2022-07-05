Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Cut to “Hold” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$11.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.50.
Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
SGR.UN opened at C$13.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.20. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.75 and a 1 year high of C$17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$841.45 million and a PE ratio of 15.84.
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.