SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.07 on Monday. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

