Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $837.64

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 837.64 ($10.14) and traded as low as GBX 792 ($9.59). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 805 ($9.75), with a volume of 69,256 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on SMS. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.60) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.08) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,053 ($12.75).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 26,833.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 837.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 797.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

