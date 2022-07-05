SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) PT Lowered to $30.00

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.70. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $92,110.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,000.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $75,535.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,396.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 570,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 138,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 148,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

