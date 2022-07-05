Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($59.56) to €56.03 ($58.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($62.50) to €55.00 ($57.29) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

