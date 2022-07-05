SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 480.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,987,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $276.30 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

