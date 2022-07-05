Sopheon (LON:SPE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $689.55

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 689.55 ($8.35) and traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.24). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 515 ($6.24), with a volume of 883 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £54.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8,583.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 558.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 689.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Get Sopheon alerts:

Sopheon Company Profile (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sopheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.