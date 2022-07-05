Sopheon (LON:SPE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $689.55

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 689.55 ($8.35) and traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.24). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 515 ($6.24), with a volume of 883 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £54.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8,583.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 558.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 689.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.
Sopheon Company Profile (LON:SPE)
