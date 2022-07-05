South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target Cut to $27.00

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $423.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.62.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $53.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 13,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 40.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

