Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.