Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of SBSI stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $45.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.
About Southside Bancshares (Get Rating)
Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.