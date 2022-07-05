Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Up 20%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 348,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 196,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

