Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDE. CIBC raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta to a buy rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$13.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$16.03.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$322.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 2.8899999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Archibald acquired 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,063,234 shares in the company, valued at C$3,189,702. Also, Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$259,833.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,473,227.09.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

