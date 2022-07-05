St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,174.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,256.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,556.07.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

