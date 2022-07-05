St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 165 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $110.93 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average of $137.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

