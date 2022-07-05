Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 710 ($8.60).

STAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.36) to GBX 730 ($8.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 700 ($8.48) to GBX 780 ($9.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.08) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,257.93). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.81), for a total transaction of £58,448 ($70,777.43).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 623.60 ($7.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £18.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,222.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 591.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 537.06. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 406.20 ($4.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 641 ($7.76).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

