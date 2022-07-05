Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.45 and traded as low as C$1.24. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.45.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter.

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

