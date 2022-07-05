State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $130,372.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,980.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi bought 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $496,261.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,146.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,088 shares of company stock worth $11,201,135 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

