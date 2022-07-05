Stephens Lowers MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $100.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.20.

MSM stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,553,000 after purchasing an additional 368,106 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

