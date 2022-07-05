Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in June

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of STPGF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

