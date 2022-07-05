Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in June

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Shares of STPGF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.
Steppe Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
