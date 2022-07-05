Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Price Target to C$7.75

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Journey Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE:JOY opened at C$5.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.24. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.06 and a 52-week high of C$7.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$265.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2.42.

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$45.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Journey Energy will post -0.2427533 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

