Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$11.25

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIR. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.45.

TSE:BIR opened at C$9.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.29 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$285.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 1.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$903,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,000. Also, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,215,476.90. Insiders sold a total of 525,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,000 in the last three months.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

