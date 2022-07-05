Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CR. Cormark lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Crew Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.80.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$4.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.52 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$741.89 million and a PE ratio of 3.65.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$130.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$344,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,376,671.59. Insiders have sold 188,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,687 over the last quarter.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

