Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$39.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.29.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$22.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$17.28 and a 1 year high of C$30.44.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$523.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 7.0900004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.17%.

In related news, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.85 per share, with a total value of C$119,253.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,506. Also, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total transaction of C$207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,495,460.40.

About Parex Resources (Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.