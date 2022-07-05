Stifel Nicolaus Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$14.25

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$14.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$8.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.14 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$106.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 25,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$233,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,777,282.33. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$1,135,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,434 shares in the company, valued at C$8,599,802.64. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,000 shares of company stock worth $1,868,475.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.